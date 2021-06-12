Wootrade Tops 1-Day Volume of $68.35 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Wootrade has a total market cap of $346.88 million and $68.35 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wootrade has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wootrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00799633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.62 or 0.08369024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086866 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wootrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wootrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wootrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wootrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.