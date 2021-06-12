Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WZZAF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Wizz Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.38. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

