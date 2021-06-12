Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.53 Million

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report sales of $420.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.50 million and the lowest is $409.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $425.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

