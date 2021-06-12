Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $837.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.60 million to $908.00 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $402.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

