WINk Price Hits $0.0013 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00491523 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.