Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WING. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.59.

Shares of WING opened at $149.52 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 8.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

