Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.80. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 3,167 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of 416.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $407,936.89. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 341,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 130,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

