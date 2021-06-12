Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 5,445 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Milton Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 513 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $19,473.48.

On Monday, March 15th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 706 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $32,779.58.

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $203,400.00.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.41 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

