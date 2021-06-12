Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,830.56 ($36.98).
Several research firms have issued reports on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.
Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,315 ($43.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,282.45.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
Recommended Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.