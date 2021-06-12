Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,830.56 ($36.98).

Several research firms have issued reports on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,315 ($43.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,282.45.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

