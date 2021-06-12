Weyerhaeuser Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

