Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter.

IGI stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

