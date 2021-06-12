Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HIX opened at $7.20 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

