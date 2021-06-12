Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$14.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$15.75 to C$14.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

TSE WDO opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.15. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0116045 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

