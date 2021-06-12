Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$14.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$15.75 to C$14.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.
TSE WDO opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.15. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
