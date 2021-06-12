WeOwn Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $109,818.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00056963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.52 or 0.00756761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00084209 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

