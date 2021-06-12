Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WRI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

WRI opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

