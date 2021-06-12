Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $453,666,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,408.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,597,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,771 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

