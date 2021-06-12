Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

