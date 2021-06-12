Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.96 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

