Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 197 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

