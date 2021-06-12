Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 9.5% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Watsco worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.72. The stock had a trading volume of 142,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

