Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.