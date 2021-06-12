Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,645,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.