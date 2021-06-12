Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 333 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.23. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.