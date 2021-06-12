Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,082 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

Shares of AA stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

