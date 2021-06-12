Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $461,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,307 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

