Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $417,000 Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Radius Health stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $888.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

