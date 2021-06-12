Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after buying an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 846,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

