Vital Farms (VITL) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vital Farms to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Vital Farms Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

This table compares Vital Farms and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million $8.80 million 80.19 Vital Farms Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.41

Vital Farms’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vital Farms and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vital Farms Competitors 348 1184 1202 33 2.33

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 59.68%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Vital Farms rivals beat Vital Farms on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

