Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr Acquires 20,000 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.08 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

