Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr Acquires 20,000 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VKTX opened at $6.08 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.84.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
