VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Shares Down 0.6%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.32 and last traded at $62.34. Approximately 19,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 36,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.84.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.