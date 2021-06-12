Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 108,028 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Athenex were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Athenex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Athenex by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

ATNX stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $468.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Laidlaw dropped their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

