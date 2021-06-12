Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $425.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.77. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

