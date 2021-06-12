Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 836,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,160 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rimini Street by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307. 61.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $628.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

