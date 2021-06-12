Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.