Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 148.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,082,992 shares of company stock worth $14,357,732 in the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

