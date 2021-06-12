Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,744 Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $488.30 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

