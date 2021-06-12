Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,000 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Harvard Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,665,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBIO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a PE ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.76. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

