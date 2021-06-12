Vesper 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Vesper has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.04 or 0.00030617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and $1.66 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00177726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00195009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.01103769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,057.25 or 0.99963483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,768,049 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.