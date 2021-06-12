Verisk Analytics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of VRSK opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

