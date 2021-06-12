VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of VeriSign worth $265,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after purchasing an additional 813,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $94,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.00. 480,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,010. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.