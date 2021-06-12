Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.23 EPS.

VRNT stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.64. Verint Systems has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $477,488.28. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.