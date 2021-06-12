Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $35.52

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.52, but opened at $36.52. Veracyte shares last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 4,159 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $39,716,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

