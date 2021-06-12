Veil (VEIL) Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $808.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,106.33 or 1.00307759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00365079 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00455037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00843833 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00063555 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.