Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.74 on Friday. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.