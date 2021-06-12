Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,516. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.25.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

