Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

Several research firms have issued reports on VAR1. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Varta stock opened at €134.90 ($158.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.20. Varta has a 1 year low of €85.05 ($100.06) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €122.45.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

