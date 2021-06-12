Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 371.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

