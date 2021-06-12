Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 792.3% in May

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, a growth of 792.3% from the May 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

