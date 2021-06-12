Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

