Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $121.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.54, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

